Gainesville High football team quarantined after player tests positive for COVID

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Add another football team to the list of North Central Florida high school football teams that have had to quarantine due to one player testing positive for COVID. This time it is Gainesville High School.

"We can’t be sure that any of those students have had the significant contact meaning that they were within 6 feet for 15 straight minutes, but then again we can’t be sure that they didn’t, says ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are quarantining and have quarantined entire teams when one player has turned up positive.”

The health department will be testing the entire team on Thursday. If everybody tests negative, they don’t have any symptoms and they haven’t come into significant contact with somebody in their household who was positive, they will be able to return to practice immediately.

GHS isn’t the only team that has dealt with this either. Hawthorne and Newberry have both had to quarantine due to positive tests. The hurricanes game scheduled for this Friday against Columbia has been canceled, but if everybody tests negative on Thursday, their next scheduled game is again Buchholz on Oct. 9.

