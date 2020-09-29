Advertisement

Gators discuss Toney’s rise

Receiver coming off big opening week
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida center Brett Heggie, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, and quarterback Kyle Trask comment on the play of Kadarius Toney. The senior wide receiver started the season last week versus Ole Miss with five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, and added two carries for 55 yards. Florida’s primary return man as well, Toney is showing the ability to become a more polished every down receiver after missing six games last season due to injury. Florida hosts South Carolina in Saturday’s home opener at noon.

