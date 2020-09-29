Gators discuss Toney’s rise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida center Brett Heggie, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, and quarterback Kyle Trask comment on the play of Kadarius Toney. The senior wide receiver started the season last week versus Ole Miss with five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, and added two carries for 55 yards. Florida’s primary return man as well, Toney is showing the ability to become a more polished every down receiver after missing six games last season due to injury. Florida hosts South Carolina in Saturday’s home opener at noon.

