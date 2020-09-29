Gilchrist County School District opens athletic events to public

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gilchrist County School District is changing how they handle sporting events.

According to the district, since Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state is moving into Phase 3 of the reopening plan, the county will no longer require advance sale of tickets for sporting events - all tickets can be paid for at the event and all athletic events are now open to the public.

“We encourage you to continue practicing social distancing and healthy habits to the extent practicable,” said the district in a facebook post.

DeSantis' announcement allows restaurants and select businesses to operate at full capacity. He also stated that there will no longer be limitations on businesses due to COVID-19 concerns.

“There will not be limitations from the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

Since March there have been 511 cases of the virus in Gilchrist County, with 38 hospitalizations and 12 deaths. Here is our comprehensive county to county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

