Imprisoned Pastor Faces Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County pastor serving prison time for molesting a juvenile now faces a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

Leaders of that church have been accused of similar crimes in the past.

Pastor Lance Leguire of the First Apostolic Church of Lake City is in prison until 2027.

Now, three people using legal pseudonyms are suing Leguire, the church, and his grandfather

Pastor Luther Leguire for more than $5 million.

In 2013, two sisters sued Luther Leguire for molesting them but the courts determined the statute of limitations had expired.

