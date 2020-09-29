Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: Sept. 28

By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 28th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Alachua County Commission to vote on solar farm proposal

The Alachua County Commission will vote on a proposal to build a 650 acre solar farm near the City of Archer.

Fatal crash in Alachua County kills pedestrian

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Marion County Monday.

Man says ’I condemn you’ before throwing bible at Marion County deputy

Burglary suspect arrested wearing just his underwear after throwing a bible at a deputy.

Imprisoned pastor faces multi-million dollar lawsuit

A Columbia County pastor in prison faces a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

Some restaurants wary of 100 percent capacity

Florida restaurants were hit harder by the COVID shutdown than any other industry, however, the FRLA expects members to take a cautious approach to returning to normal.

Levy County Sheriff Lieutenant honored after unexpected death

Lieutenant Duane Dykstra was found dead after a hunting trip Saturday in the Goethe State Forest