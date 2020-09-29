Advertisement

Lake City PD investigating two people shot

LCPD says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.
LCPD says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

It happened on Monday afternoon at Wayne Manor Apartments- just behind the Buddy’s Home Furnishing Store.

According to LCPD, upon arrival to the furniture store, they saw a Black male with a gunshot wound. He was quickly transported to a hospital, where officers were able to obtain his name and that he was shot at the apartment complex.

When the officers arrived at Wayne Manor, they located a second gunshot victim with serious injuries. He was also transported to a local hospital.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remains unknown at this time, however, they believe these two individuals were the only ones involved.

The Lake City Police Department is asking for anyone who may have information concerning the incident to contact

