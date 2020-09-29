Lightning Strike! Tampa Bay wins Stanley Cup

EDMONTON, Alberta (WCJB) -The Tampa Bay Lightning clinched their second Stanley Cup title in franchise history with Monday’s 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars in game six of the finals. Tampa Bay won the series, four games to two and raised the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2004. The championship comes one year after the Lightning had the NHL’s best record but were stunningly swept in round one of the playoffs.

The Lightning finished 16-6 in the postseason with six wins coming in overtime to overcome one of the most unique postseason circumstances in NHL history. The entire postseason was played in two hub cities, Toronto and Edmonton, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The league returned to action on Aug. 1 after a four and a half month hiatus.

Victor Hedman was voted the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP thanks to his 10 goals, one shy of a playoff record by a defenseman.

Brayden Point and Blake Coleman scored goals in game six for the Lightning while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 22 shots he faced to pick up his first shutout of the playoffs. Point’s five goals in the finals equal a record.

