Newberry City Council approves “Sister Hazel” concert

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry City Council members approved a concert request on Monday from the band “Sister Hazel.”

The event will be a drive-in concert on October 23rd. The concert will take place at the Post Farm. Car placement begins at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are between $150 and $170 dollars and are for up to four people.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.