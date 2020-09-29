Newberry Homecoming Parade cancelled

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry High School Homecoming Parade has been cancelled.

This decision comes on the heals of Newberry’s JV football team having to quarantine due to new COVID-19 infection. The school has not specified how many positives the team had, however, the county requires teams to quarantine even if the team only has one new case.

The homecoming parade was set for Oct. 9.

“This is not a decision reached lightly as we understand the longstanding tradition of the Homecoming Parade in Newberry; however, due to the current state of COVID-19 positive cases and students under quarantine, we felt this decision was in the best interests of students, staff, and the community at large,” said Newberry High School in a facebook post.

Alachua County saw the largest increase of COVID-19 cases in North Central Florida since Monday. The county added 66 new cases.

