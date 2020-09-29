No new COVID-19 cases on Gators football team, while only two Florida athletes test positive
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football could be returning to full strength soon.
According to the latest UAA COVID-19 testing report, the Gators have had no new football players test positive for the virus this past week.
Meanwhile, there were only two more cases in the last week within the Florida athletics department. In the month of September, Florida has reported 78 total cases for student-athletes - ten of those coming from the football team.
Here is a break down of the numbers:
Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26
Total Tests on Campus: 2,470
Total Positives on Campus: 112
Total Tests for September: 1434
Total Positives for September: 78
Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26
Total Tests on Campus: 1273
Total Positives on Campus: 31
Total Tests for September: 788
Total Positives for September: 10
The Gators were without several players, including safety Brad Stewart, linebacker Derek Wingo, defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, and defensive end Jeremiah Moon.
