No new COVID-19 cases on Gators football team, while only two Florida athletes test positive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football could be returning to full strength soon.

According to the latest UAA COVID-19 testing report, the Gators have had no new football players test positive for the virus this past week.

Meanwhile, there were only two more cases in the last week within the Florida athletics department. In the month of September, Florida has reported 78 total cases for student-athletes - ten of those coming from the football team.

Here is a break down of the numbers:

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 2,470

Total Positives on Campus: 112

Total Tests for September: 1434

Total Positives for September: 78

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 1273

Total Positives on Campus: 31

Total Tests for September: 788

Total Positives for September: 10

The Gators were without several players, including safety Brad Stewart, linebacker Derek Wingo, defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, and defensive end Jeremiah Moon.

