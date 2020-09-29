OPD: Ocala police ask for information after Saturday afternoon shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is asking for any information people may have regarding a shooting over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, just after 2:30 p.m., gunshots were heard near the 800 block of NE 4th Street.

According to the OPD post, “an unknown black male and black Dodge Charger” left the area soon after the gunshots were heard.

Ocala police say they are looking to identify a man and car seen pictured on their post.

OPD asks you call Major Crimes Detective Scott Rowe at 352-369-7000 if you have any information about the shooting.

Original OPD Post

Ocala Police Department Post (OPD)

OPD Images (OPD)

