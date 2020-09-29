Voter registration deadline for general election in Alachua County Oct. 5th

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The voter registration deadline for the 2020 General Election is October 5, one week from Monday.

All Alachua County voters will be able to vote in this election, which will be held on November 3. Registered voters are encouraged to verify and update voter registrations. This can be done at https://www.votealachua.com/My-Registration-Status or by calling 352-374-5252.

﻿There are numerous ways for prospective voters to register:

Online: Florida residents can register to vote online. The online voter registration portal found at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov is a safe and secure option for voter registration.

In-person: The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections' office, located in Gainesville at 515 N. Main St. on the third floor of the Josiah T. Walls Building, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Supervisor of Elections Office will remain open until 7 p.m. on October 5. Registrations can also be completed and turned in at any Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles office or Alachua County Public Library.

After hours: The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections' office has a white, secure, after-hours drop box outside its main entrance. Completed forms received through the dropbox by 11:59 p.m. October 5 will be accepted.

By mail: Forms are available online at VoteAlachua.com . Mailed forms must be completed and postmarked by the October 5 deadline.

Currently registered Florida voters will be able to update their information through Election Day. It is recommended that they do so sooner, however, as it could mean a change in voters' assigned polling places, or a longer wait at the polls if not completed before Election Day.

For more information, contact the Supervisor of Elections at 352-374-5252.

