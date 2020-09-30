10th annual Cade prize winner to be announced Wednesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Cade prize winner will be announced Wednesday evening.

$50,000 will go to multiple innovators who are demonstrating a creative approach to addressing everyday issues.

This year, candidates from Alabama and Georgia will be considered along with those from Florida.

The link to register for the virtual announcement can be found here and will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.