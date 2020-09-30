Alachua County Commission vote on solar farm proposal postponed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission’s decision to approve or deny a proposal to build a 650 acre solar farm near the City of Archer was postponed Tuesday due to a power outage.

Alachua County commissioners were supposed to consider whether or not a 650 acre solar farm should be built near the City of Archer. But when a power outage affected more than 400 Archer residents, commissioners decided to postpone the decision so those residents would be able to comment at the virtual meeting.

The rescheduled meeting will be held a next Tuesday, October 6 at 5pm.

