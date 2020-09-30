Appleton Museum of Art reopening to the public

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Appleton Museum of Art , College of Central Florida, will reopen to the public.

The museum will open on Oct. 15 after it was closed due to COVID-19 precautions. During the closure, the museum was deep cleaned and the galleries were updated to accommodate social distancing, while brining in new exhibits alongside visitor favorites.

“Opening safely to all of our community members is finally within sight,” said Museum Director Jason Steuber in a press release. “The Appleton is an exceptional and dynamic place to enjoy 5,000 years of art face to face. Your Appleton staff welcomes you back to enjoy the shows.”

Some of the new exhibits kicking off include:

- “The Spaces Between,” mixed-media artist Christian Duran creates “theatrical landscapes” that, while giving a nod to historic botanical illustrations, break out of the confines of representational rendering to create a way of looking at nature in abstract.

- “The Art of Adventure” will feature serigraphs by Clayton Pond. Shared from the permanent collection for the first time these vibrant prints explore the culture and vocabulary of leisure sports.

- “Mid-Century Tourism on the Silver River” will feature photographs by Bruce Mozert. This exhibition will feature photographs of both Silver Springs and Paradise Park, as well as other ephemera, that will highlight Mozert’s innovation, creativity, and significance to the history of tourism in Marion County.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. from Thursdays - Saturdays, while on Sundays, the museum will open from noon - 5 p.m.

Masks will be required and the museum will track the amount of visitors coming in.

Online content will also remain available.

