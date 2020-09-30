BREAKING: Shooting in Hampton, Bradford County deputies investigating

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County deputies are investigating a shooting in Hampton at SE 49th Avenue.

According to a post by the Bradford County Sheriff, the scene of the shooting has been secured and there is no public threat.

Officials say those at the scene are cooperating with the investigation.

SE 49th Avenue is currently closed between County Road 18 and SE 109th Street.

We will update this ongoing story as more information becomes available.

HAPPENING NOW: Deputies are on scene of a shooting investigation on SE 49th Avenue in Hampton. There is no threat to the... Posted by Sheriff Gordon Smith - Bradford County Sheriff on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

