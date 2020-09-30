BREAKING: Shooting in Hampton, Bradford County deputies investigating
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County deputies are investigating a shooting in Hampton at SE 49th Avenue.
According to a post by the Bradford County Sheriff, the scene of the shooting has been secured and there is no public threat.
Officials say those at the scene are cooperating with the investigation.
SE 49th Avenue is currently closed between County Road 18 and SE 109th Street.
We will update this ongoing story as more information becomes available.
