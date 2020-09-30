Gainesville Mayor honors the legacy of Cora Roberson after her passing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe honored the legacy of Cora Roberson on Tuesday following her death. Roberson was an activist and community leader.

One of her many accomplishments was becoming the first woman to run for Gainesville City Commission in the 1960s. And in 2004, Gainesville proclaimed October 4th as Cora P. Roberson day.

In a statement, Mayor Poe said, “last November, the commission voted unanimously to rename the park near Tumblin Creek in her honor. She was present for the dedication in March. Cora was honored by this acknowledgment and spoke about it with great pride and gratefulness for the remainder of her days. We invite you to visit and enjoy Cora Roberson Park and in doing, honor her legacy of leadership and commitment to community.”

Mayor Poe also said, “after 96 years of dedication to family and community, Cora has earned her eternal rest.”

The link to the online presentation to honor Cora Roberson can be found here.

