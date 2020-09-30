Advertisement

Gainesville Mayor honors the legacy of Cora Roberson after her passing

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe honored the legacy of Cora Roberson on Tuesday following her death. Roberson was an activist and community leader.
Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe honored the legacy of Cora Roberson on Tuesday following her death. Roberson was an activist and community leader.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe honored the legacy of Cora Roberson on Tuesday following her death. Roberson was an activist and community leader.

One of her many accomplishments was becoming the first woman to run for Gainesville City Commission in the 1960s. And in 2004, Gainesville proclaimed October 4th as Cora P. Roberson day.

In a statement, Mayor Poe said, “last November, the commission voted unanimously to rename the park near Tumblin Creek in her honor. She was present for the dedication in March. Cora was honored by this acknowledgment and spoke about it with great pride and gratefulness for the remainder of her days. We invite you to visit and enjoy Cora Roberson Park and in doing, honor her legacy of leadership and commitment to community.”

Mayor Poe also said, “after 96 years of dedication to family and community, Cora has earned her eternal rest.”

The link to the online presentation to honor Cora Roberson can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

10th annual Cade prize winner to be announced Wednesday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
The 10th annual Cade prize winner will be announced Wednesday evening.

Local

Mother and newborn visit Bradford County Emergency Management Services to give thanks to EMS workers

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
On Tuesday a new mother and baby paid a visit to Bradford County Emergency Management Services to offer thanks.

Local

Total Wine donates $10,000 to Bread of the Mighty food bank

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
The people at “Total Wine” donated $10,000 to the Bread of the Mighty food bank Tuesday.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

Latest News

News

Fatal car crash shut down parts of US HWY 441 in Alachua

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A tractor trailer and a dump truck collided on US 441 and CR 235A requiring all southbound 441 traffic to be detoured to NW 173 street on Tuesday afternoon.

News

NCFL reacts to first presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in Ohio.

VOD Recordings

NCFL reacts to presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Alachua County Commission vote on solar farm proposal postponed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Tuesday night Alachua county commissioners were supposed to consider whether or not a 650 acre solar farm should be built near the City of Archer.

News

Alachua County clarifies mask ordinance after Governor moves state to Phase 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County is clarifying their mask ordinance after Gov. Ron DeSantis moved the state fo Phase three of reopening.

Local

ICYMI Sep 29

Updated: 3 hours ago