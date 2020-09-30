Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know if you’re voting by mail in Alachua County

The last day you can request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 24th
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There was a heated discussion in the presidential debate over the topic of mail-in ballots and their effect on the election this year. There’s been debate around issues concerning the mail-in option and the possibility of delays, misprints, and accusations of election fraud.

Alachua County Supervisor of Election’s Office says they’re grateful they haven’t had these types of issues this year. So far, they have received over 62,000 requests for mail-in ballots-- the most in Alachua County history.

With the Nov. 3 election just over a month away, there’s still time to get involved. Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, Kim A. Barton, says “don’t wait.”

“Don’t wait to request your vote-by-mail ballot. Request it now. It is very important you request it because the sooner you request it, the sooner you can get it, vote it, and have it returned back.”

If you plan on voting by mail, here’s what you need to know:

LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE: Oct. 5

How to register to vote:

In-person at the Supervisor of Elections Office

Call Supervisor of Elections Office (352) 374-5252

Visit https://www.votealachua.com/

LAST DAY YOU CAN REQUEST A VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT: Oct. 24 @ 5 PM

Remember: it will take five to six days until you get your ballot

SIGN IT, SEND IT:

By mail: Send by or before Oct. 27 (a week prior to Election Day.)

Drop box: A drop box is available outside of the Supervisor of Elections Office 24/7 NOW until 7 PM Election Day.

Drop boxes will be available outside of early voting locations from Oct. 19th - Oct. 31 from 9 AM to 6 PM.

For more election coverage, click here.

