Hurricanes weather the storm, sweep Tornadoes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -GHS met Bradford in volleyball for the second time this season on Tuesday night, and for the second time, the Hurricanes came away with a sweep.

The Hurricanes took down the Tornadoes at home, 25-6, 25-10, 25-16 to reach 9-4 on the season. Bradford drops to 1-6 overall.

Gainesville has a busy week ahead, with home matches Wednesday against The Rock and Thursday versus Santa Fe. Bradford will also be in action twice more this week, against Interlachen and Suwannee.

