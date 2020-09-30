Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: September 29

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 29th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines:

National Headlines:

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

Fatal car crash shut down parts of US HWY 441 in Alachua

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A tractor trailer and a dump truck collided on US 441 and CR 235A requiring all southbound 441 traffic to be detoured to NW 173 street on Tuesday afternoon.

NCFL reacts to first presidential debate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in Ohio.

NCFL reacts to presidential debate

Updated: 7 hours ago

Alachua County Commission vote on solar farm proposal postponed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Tuesday night Alachua county commissioners were supposed to consider whether or not a 650 acre solar farm should be built near the City of Archer.

Alachua County clarifies mask ordinance after Governor moves state to Phase 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County is clarifying their mask ordinance after Gov. Ron DeSantis moved the state fo Phase three of reopening.

Russell Report: Gators impress in season opener

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida’s season started with an offensive bang and maybe a defensive dud in a nice win over Ole Miss.

Company makes 60,000 COVID test kits a week

Updated: 12 hours ago

Gainesville High football team quarantined after player tests positive for COVID

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
The teams game scheduled for this Friday against Columbia has been cancelled.

University of Florida Board of Trustees approves draft furlough policy

Updated: 13 hours ago