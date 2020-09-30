In Case You Missed It: September 29
Local Headlines:
- Newberry Homecoming Parade cancelled
- University of Florida Board of Trustees approves draft furlough policy
- Gainesville High football team quarantined after player tests positive for COVID
- Fatal car crash shuts down parts of US HWY 441 in Alachua
- College of Central Florida Dean appointed to statewide commission
- NCFL reacts to first presidential debate
- Alachua County clarifies mask ordinance after Governor moves state to Phase 3
National Headlines:
- Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions
- Hall, Franklin head to runoff for rest of John Lewis' term
- Justice Ginsburg buried at Arlington in private ceremony
- COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen
- Space station air leak forces middle-of-night crew wakeup
- Department of Transportation announces $574 million for road and bridge repairs
