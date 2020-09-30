Advertisement

Inside look at Ben Hill Griffin Stadiums new safety precautions

The Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has all new safety guidelines in place to keep fans safe during Saturdays season opener against South Carolina
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium previews game day safety precautions
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium previews game day safety precautions(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Gator fans returning to the swamp in just three days, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has all new safety guidelines in place to keep fans safe during Saturdays season opener against South Carolina.

Fans should make sure to have their phones ready because this year the gator mobile app will play a big role in this years football season, as a way to limit touch points.

Before entering the stadium, tickets will be digitally scanned from the app. Fans will also be able to order from concessions and can find ticketing, stadium and parking information on the app.

This is just one of many extra safety precautions in place to make sure gators are safe this football season.

The stands are socially distanced with seating on every other row and four seats apart. The stadiums maximum capacity will be nearly 17 thousand fans, compared to the usual nearly 90 thousand.

Hand sanitizing stations, physical distance markings, and signage encouraging health and safety can be found throughout the stadium, along with crews enforcing the guidelines.

Bathrooms will have the doors propped open with one way in and one way out.

Alachua County Fire Rescue Paramedics and EMT’s will be staffed with UF Health Physicians at all first aid stations.

GAME DAY READY! TV20’s Amber Pellicone is live at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a look at what fans can expect for Saturdays home opener.

Posted by WCJB TV20 News on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Executive Associate Athletic Director, Chip Howard, said they’ve been planning for the return of gator football since March.

“All we want is our fans to feel safe, confident, and comfortable when they’re coming to the stadium,” said Howard. “We feel like we have a really good plan in place one that’s been back by UF Health, with our local campus officials, as well as the SEC medical advisory task force.”

It’s not too late to get a ticket to Saturday’s home opener against South Carolina. Howard said theres still about three thousand tickets left.

“Inviting and welcoming our fans back to campus is the last piece of the puzzle that we put together,” said Howard.

You can buy tickets here.

