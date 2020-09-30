Marion County chili cook off: Quarantine Edition

The date for this year’s Marion County chili cook off is set but like many events it will look a little different this year.

the annual event hosted by the Cornerstone School in Ocala drew nearly eight thousand people to try 40 different types of chili at the southeastern livestock pavilion last year.

This year people are invited to taste chili at Big Lee’s the winner of the 2019 contest from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, November 7th.

Organizers are labeling the event as the 39th annual Marion County chili cookoff: quarantine edition.

Event t-shirts and swag bags are being sold online at https://www.facebook.com/chilicookoff

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -

