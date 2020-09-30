Advertisement

Marion County chili cook off: Quarantine Edition

By Casey Fite
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The date for this year’s Marion County chili cook off is set but like many events it will look a little different this year.

the annual event hosted by the Cornerstone School in Ocala drew nearly eight thousand people to try 40 different types of chili at the southeastern livestock pavilion last year.

This year people are invited to taste chili at Big Lee’s the winner of the 2019 contest from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, November 7th.

Organizers are labeling the event as the 39th annual Marion County chili cookoff: quarantine edition.

Event t-shirts and swag bags are being sold online at https://www.facebook.com/chilicookoff

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Central Florida Flavors

Alachua County Schools will soon provide meals for all children in the county

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Casey Fite
Families will be able to pick up meals Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 am to 1 pm at 26 locations in the county.

Food

Farm Share holds food drive in Archer

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Walker Thomas
Hundreds of families are a little less hungry after Farm Share gave out food in Archer on Saturday.

Food

Alachua County Christian Pastors Association hosts drive-thru food distribution

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Casey Fite
The organization makes it easy for people to drive up and pop their vehicle's trunk. Food is given out on a first come first served basis.

Food

Free meals provided by Alachua County Public Schools during summer break

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By James J. Rowe, Walker Thomas
Starting Monday, over 70 locations in Alachua County are offering free "grab-and-go" meals to students and children in need.

Latest News

Food

Food Distribution being offered in Columbia County

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT
|
By WCJB STAFF
From 1 to 2 this afternoon,everyone is welcome to Deese park, in Fort White to come get a free tote of food.

Food

Celebrating National Apple Pie Day!

Updated: May. 13, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
May 13 is National Apple Pie Day, a day celebrating the symbolic American dessert.

Food

Farm Fact: Watermelons

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT
|
By Walker Thomas
Watermelons can be more than just a sweet summer treat. Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau explain the hidden benefits of the locally grown fruit in this week's Farm Fact.

Food

High Springs Mobile Pantry serving free food on Wednesday from 3 to 6 pm

Updated: Apr. 29, 2020 at 4:30 AM EDT
|
By Walker Thomas
An organization is helping families in need during the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the High Springs Mobile Pantry will be at the First Baptist Church of High Springs for a food distribution.

Food

Disney app updates to include free recipes from the parks

Updated: Apr. 9, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT
|
By Walker Thomas
Trips to Disney may be on hold, but you can still whip up some familiar magical treats. The Disney app now has some new features, including recipes from the parks.

North Central Florida Flavors

North Central Florida Flavors: Smoked Grapes Appetizer

Updated: Mar. 18, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
In this week's NCFF, Executive Chef Tonya McGowan shows us how to prepare a fresh appetizer with smoked grapes.