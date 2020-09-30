Marion County Pets: Morgan, Brandon, Michael, Wrigley and Yodie

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable,” “adoptable” animals from Marion County who are looking for their new loving homes.

This month, adoption fees on cats and kittens are free. Dogs and puppies are just $10 dollars as part of “adopt a shelter dog” month.

Adoption fees include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips. Call Marion County Animal Services for more information, or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

