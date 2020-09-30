Mother and newborn visit Bradford County Emergency Management Services to give thanks to EMS workers
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday a new mother and baby paid a visit to Bradford County Emergency Management Services to offer thanks.
Early Saturday morning EMS crews responded to calls of a woman in active labor in the southern part of the county. Paramedics Kyle Boatright and Mayra Hope helped the mother deliver a healthy baby boy named Ayden.
