Mother and newborn visit Bradford County Emergency Management Services to give thanks to EMS workers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday a new mother and baby paid a visit to Bradford County Emergency Management Services to offer thanks.

Early Saturday morning EMS crews responded to calls of a woman in active labor in the southern part of the county. Paramedics Kyle Boatright and Mayra Hope helped the mother deliver a healthy baby boy named Ayden.

