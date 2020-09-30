Advertisement

NCFL reacts to first presidential debate

A link to the full debate is available on our website.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Whether out in public or from the comfort of home, people in North Central Florida sat at the edge of their seats for the first presidential debate.

“This is the most important election anyone alive on this planet has ever participated in, in this country,” said John Fullerton, a member of Veterans for Peace in Gainesville.

Pre-debate plans for Fullerton include campaigning for Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Fullerton says Biden is the only qualified candidate for the job.

“Biden’s been in politics for about 40 years, you know,” added Fullerton. "So you’ve got kind of a guy that’s full of himself and a guy that knows what he’s doing. We’ll see how that works out but I think that Biden is going to do well. I hope so anyway, I’m looking forward to watching that.

At 32 people max, students with the UF chapter of Young Americans for Freedom watched the debate socially distanced.

Even fewer sat in Hardback cafe in Gainesville as the debate got started.

While working towards the president’s re-election, the chairman of the republican party in Columbia County caught the debate from home.

“And we’re gonna make sure that we stand tall, watch and support the president all the way,” said Hunter Peeler.

The 21-year-old has high hopes for the presidential debate after attending the Great American Comeback rally in Jacksonville.

“And then I really just hope he continues the economic growth and I really hope that the first thing that he’ll focus on is making sure we can get this country open safely and a speedy recovery to put every American back to work,” added Peeler. “And to bring more money into this country, into the states and into the pockets of every American out there.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatal car crash shut down parts of US HWY 441 in Alachua

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A tractor trailer and a dump truck collided on US 441 and CR 235A requiring all southbound 441 traffic to be detoured to NW 173 street on Tuesday afternoon.

VOD Recordings

NCFL reacts to presidential debate

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Alachua County Commission vote on solar farm proposal postponed

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Tuesday night Alachua county commissioners were supposed to consider whether or not a 650 acre solar farm should be built near the City of Archer.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

Latest News

News

Alachua County clarifies mask ordinance after Governor moves state to Phase 3

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County is clarifying their mask ordinance after Gov. Ron DeSantis moved the state fo Phase three of reopening.

News

Russell Report: Gators impress in season opener

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida’s season started with an offensive bang and maybe a defensive dud in a nice win over Ole Miss.

News

Company makes 60,000 COVID test kits a week

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Gainesville High football team quarantined after player tests positive for COVID

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
The teams game scheduled for this Friday against Columbia has been cancelled.

News

University of Florida Board of Trustees approves draft furlough policy

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

University of Florida Board of Trustees approves draft furlough policy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The Board of Trustees at the University of Florida took on the furlough policy discussion at their meeting Tuesday, and voted to move forward with their draft policy.