NCFL reacts to first presidential debate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Whether out in public or from the comfort of home, people in North Central Florida sat at the edge of their seats for the first presidential debate.

“This is the most important election anyone alive on this planet has ever participated in, in this country,” said John Fullerton, a member of Veterans for Peace in Gainesville.

Pre-debate plans for Fullerton include campaigning for Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Fullerton says Biden is the only qualified candidate for the job.

“Biden’s been in politics for about 40 years, you know,” added Fullerton. "So you’ve got kind of a guy that’s full of himself and a guy that knows what he’s doing. We’ll see how that works out but I think that Biden is going to do well. I hope so anyway, I’m looking forward to watching that.

At 32 people max, students with the UF chapter of Young Americans for Freedom watched the debate socially distanced.

Even fewer sat in Hardback cafe in Gainesville as the debate got started.

While working towards the president’s re-election, the chairman of the republican party in Columbia County caught the debate from home.

“And we’re gonna make sure that we stand tall, watch and support the president all the way,” said Hunter Peeler.

The 21-year-old has high hopes for the presidential debate after attending the Great American Comeback rally in Jacksonville.

“And then I really just hope he continues the economic growth and I really hope that the first thing that he’ll focus on is making sure we can get this country open safely and a speedy recovery to put every American back to work,” added Peeler. “And to bring more money into this country, into the states and into the pockets of every American out there.”

