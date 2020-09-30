Russell Report: Gators impress in season opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators football team did not disappoint in the season opener

Florida’s season started with an offensive bang and maybe a defensive dud in a nice win over Ole Miss. Quarterback Kyle Trask was magnificent, throwing for six touchdowns to 11 different receivers. Ole Miss isn’t good defensively but that still shouldn’t take away from that performance - the offense looked crisp and sharp. If you want to nitpick, the offensive line didn’t get much push in the run game inside the tackles but in this contest it wasn’t needed.

Defensively, another story. Yes, this group hasn’t had much of a chance to tackle or tackle the quarterback on runs during the limited time they could practice but Ole Miss used their offensive weapons to great advantage, especially in the passing game, where the Gator secondary often looked confused, missing assignments and giving up tons of big plays. Being down two starting safeties because of injury and a targeting ejection didn’t help, but there is definitely work to be done on defense when South Carolina comes to town this weekend.

To borrow a phrase coined by Howard Cosell when he yelled “down goes Frazier," when he fought Muhammad Ali, down goes LSU as the air raid offense of coach Mike Leach tore apart an LSU secondary at home to the tune of 623 yards passing with five touchdowns, down goes Oklahoma, blowing a big lead against Kansas State as the Big 12 continues to shoot itself in the foot and it took Texas to score 63 points to barely beat Texas Tech a well.

And this week in the SEC, Auburn faces a Georgia team that struggled mightily on offense in the first half against Arkansas with a quarterback carousel that did little, and Texas A&M faces Alabama after the Aggies were held to 17 points by a scrappy Vanderbilt team. It’s been a crazy college football season already and some teams haven’t even played yet!!

