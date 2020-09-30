Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo introduces Mai, Ashe, Yuki, and Chisana

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo wants to officially introduce their Asian small-clawed otter pups: Mai, Ashe, Yuki, and Chisana!

The pups were born almost a year ago to first-time otter parents, Duncan and Chitra. Their birth was the first for Asian small-clawed otters in 10 years!

Duncan and Chitra have proved up to the task of parenting the four pups, teaching them to eat, swim, and play.

Staff at the zoo voted for their favorite name ideas submitted by zookeepers and zoo members.

Mai is Vietnamese for “flower.”

Ashe is named after Dan Ashe, President and CEO of The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Yuki is Japanese for “happiness.”

Chisana is “tiny” or “cute” in Japanese.

