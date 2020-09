GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The people at “Total Wine” donated $10,000 to the Bread of the Mighty food bank Tuesday. It will purchase 100,000 meals for needy people in Alachua County.

Other Butler Plaza businesses like Walmart, Publix, Aldi, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe’s have also donated food to Bread of the Mighty.

