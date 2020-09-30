TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Shailey Klein (Oak Hall)
Eagle soars on volleyball court and classroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Oak Hall volleyball setter Shailey Klein is one of the most important players on the Eagle roster and owns over 1,300 career assists. Klein also carries a 4.52 GPA and serves as Student Body President. Cierra Clark profiles the aspiring sports journalist in this week’s TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete feature.
