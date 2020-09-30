UF Health Florida Recovery Center paints mural for National Recovery Month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As September comes to a close, a center in north central Florida wanted to recognize patients for their recovery.

In honor of National Recovery Month, employees from the UF Health Florida Recovery Center painted a mural on the wall on 34th street to celebrate those in recovery from substance use disorder.

September is National Recovery Month and the month provides awareness about substance use treatment and mental health services.

Rachel Waters, a licensed mental health counselor, said about 20 million American adults suffer from substance use disorders a year and 1 in 10 get the help that they need for treatment.

The center wanted to raise awareness that recovery is possible.

“I think there’s still a lot of people out there who are stigmatized and look at addiction as a struggle or a weakness so we want to bring awareness to those who do recover and their recovery is possible,” Waters said. “We just want to celebrate that. We want to shine light on those in recovery and celebrate those positive things.”

The number to contact the UF Health Florida Recovery Center is 352-265-4372 and the location of the center is 4001 SW 13th St. in Gainesville, FL.

