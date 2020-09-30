Advertisement

UF’s Grimes talks opting into the 2020 season

Florida WR looks to finish senior season strong
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida senior wide receiver Trevon Grimes discusses why he eventually decided to play for the Gators this fall.  Grimes was among four players who initially sat out the early days of fall training camp due to COVID-19 concerns.  Grimes’s mother is a nurse and he felt the need to make sure safety protocols and regularity of athlete testing would be up to par. Grimes caught a touchdown pass in Florida’s season-opening win over Ole Miss.  The Gators host South Carolina Saturday at noon.

