UF’s Grimes talks opting into the 2020 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida senior wide receiver Trevon Grimes discusses why he eventually decided to play for the Gators this fall. Grimes was among four players who initially sat out the early days of fall training camp due to COVID-19 concerns. Grimes’s mother is a nurse and he felt the need to make sure safety protocols and regularity of athlete testing would be up to par. Grimes caught a touchdown pass in Florida’s season-opening win over Ole Miss. The Gators host South Carolina Saturday at noon.

