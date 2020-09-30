Advertisement

UPDATE: Deadly shooting in Hampton, deputies investigate ongoing domestic dispute

Hampton Shooting
Hampton Shooting(Bradford County Sheriff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - In an update to our earlier story, Bradford County detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Hampton as part of an ongoing domestic dispute.

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about a shooting on SE 49th Avenue at a home east of Hampton Elementary School.

According to the release, Bradford County deputies and the school protection deputy arrived at the home and found an unresponsive man laying in the driveway who had been shot.

The man was determined to be deceased and a gun was found nearby.

According to the release, detectives are interviewing a woman involved in the shooting who also made the call.

Hampton Elementary School was temporarily put on lockdown and sheltered in place. It has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: APPARENT DOMESTIC DISPUTE IN HAMPTON RESULTS IN SHOOTING DEATH At approximately 9:51am on...

Posted by Sheriff Gordon Smith - Bradford County Sheriff on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

