We’re Open: BleuBird Wings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators' first home football game is only a few days away. Although fans cannot tailgate on campus, there are several restaurants in North Central Florida that can help bring a bit of flavor to your home watch party.

In this week’s “We’re Open” we talked to BleuBird Wings Owner Ronnie Patel who is also a University of Florida graduate. BleuBird Wings has been open for about a year and a half in southwest Gainesville. The restaurant is known for serving over 17 different flavors of fried chicken wings including medium buffalo, parmesan garlic, cajun dry rub and lemon pepper dry rub.

“I established the brand because I wanted to create more of an environment for families to come and enjoy wings and eventually settled back on Gainesville because I wanted to come back to the same community that helped me grow as a person,” Patel said.

BleuBird Wings offers catering for all types of events and customers can call in their orders a few days ahead.

These past few months have been difficult for the restaurant with COVID-19 restrictions but employees are making sure to sanitize menus, tables and countertops.

“We’re floating by thanks to the community and all the Gator athletes that come in here,” Patel said.

Patel also said BleuBird Wings is keeping their indoor dining closed and is only doing take out orders. Customers can also order through DoorDash.

“It’s definitely been tough but we’re thankful for everybody who’s been here who supported us. A lot of restaurants didn’t make it and we’re thankful we’re still up and alive,” he said.

Patel said he is looking forward to releasing a new menu and being able welcome more customers through the doors.

“So it’s more than just giving wings to our community, it’s more like an experience where we talk to them and find out their struggles and honestly that’s been the biggest motivator knowing that we’re not alone in all of this. We have each and every person has their own story and we share that over wings every time they come in here,” he said.

BleuBird Wings is open Monday-Saturday 11am-8:30pm and is closed on Sunday.

