A leaky septic system has a north central Florida woman at her wits end

MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - Susan Monroe bought what she thought was the perfect property.

“We proceeded with purchase with the understanding that we’d be provided with septic diagrams as built so we know exactly where everything is at, any information really that they could provide us but since the septic was new we figured we’d have that information,” Monroe said.

In November 2015 she received her operating permit and opened up to renters.

She wanted to own the property partly to provide for her family, financially and as a safe place. Monroe has four children, two of them she adopted from the state foster care system.

Things were going well until she said a smell started to come from the inlet area, and it’s gotten worse.

“I mean it’s been here for a month pretty much consistently. Some days it’s more like jello and its just all over the place and some days it’s just like a little stream of brown,” she said.

Part of the problem is, Monroe said she does not own the inlet that comes right through the middle of her property. She said that the owners of the home are snow birds and have not been there since March.

“Even now down to one mobile home and one RV I still have stuff showing up in the ditch. I don’t know where it’s coming from. I don’t know how to track it down,” she said.

She’s also had nine residents that have died since she’s owned the property with 30 more residents becoming sick after living at McIntosh Fish Camp.

One tenant even left Monroe a note writing that it was the property that made him sick.

She said she feels scared to rent to any more people due to this trend, “I can’t tell you is that’s what’s making them sick or not I just know that it seems awfully crazy that I’d have that many people that would have some sort of, that would pass away after being here,” Monroe said.

Monroe said she has contacted the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the Alachua County Department of Environmental Protection, the St. John’s Water Management District, the Marion County Health Department, the different Marion County Commissioners, and those at Macintosh Town Hall.

But still she doesn’t know what to do.

TV20 reached out to some of the agencies Monroe said she has asked for help.

Marion County officials told us that it’s not a county-maintained area and that it is under the purview of the City of McIntosh.

We reached out to McIntosh Town Hall several times, but only when we visited town hall did we receive an answer. We were directed to speak to the Marion County Health Department. Town Officials said the small town doesn’t have the resources to investigate a case like this so it was forward to the Health Department.

Macintosh Town Hall Officials first sent the complaint to the Marion County Health Department on Sept. 11, 2020.

Officials with the Marion County Health Department sent us this short statement:

“We responded to a complaint forwarded from the town of McIntosh. An inspector went to the site. No sanitary nuisance was found.”

Monroe is also currently in litigation with the previous owner of the Macintosh Fish Camp to try and finally get this fixed.

