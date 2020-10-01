Advertisement

Adorable, adoptable pets available in Alachua Co.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Alachua Co. looking for their new loving homes.

First up is Radar, a 3 year old boxer mix. Like his namesake he has some attentive ears.

According to the staff, he would really appreciate someone who can understand this shy guy.

Elsa is a two-year-old black and white kitty.

As the temperatures work their way down she would be happy to stay warm with you and give some nice warm hugs.

To round out the lineup of notable names Garfield is a three-year-old cat who shelter staff said is playful and affectionate.

They said he loves to be pet and you could even call him a ‘lap cat.’

The shelter is still offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

If you want to come meet a new friend, and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dogs are $40 and cats are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older, and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables, to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

