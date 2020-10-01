Advertisement

Alabama company Nutrivert wins 10th annual Cade prize

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Cade prize winner was announced Wednesday evening. For the first time, the annual prize awarded by the Cade Museum was given to a company outside of the sunshine state.

Nutrivert won the top prize for developing a replacement for antibiotics in livestock. The company based in Alabama takes home $21,000 and in-kind legal services to support further research.

$50,000 went to multiple innovators who are demonstrating a creative approach to addressing everyday issues. This year, candidates were considered from Alabama and Georgia along with those from Florida.

Vet Guardian, with an office in Gainesville, earned fifth place for its heart and respiration monitors for animals.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

