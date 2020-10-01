Advertisement

Alachua Co. leaders meet to discuss COVID-19 spread

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With Saturday being the Florida Gators home opener, the possibility of increased COVID-19 spread in the community is a concern for Gainesville and Alachua Co. leaders.

City and county leaders were updated by University of Florida officials Wednesday to go over gameday procedures and testing for students.

Some leaders are concerned that Gov. DeSantis' order lifting COVID-19 restrictions allowing bars and restaurants to open at 100% capacity and how it will affect student behavior on gameday.

“This is the big test of the culture, right?” Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe said. "I mean we’ve been saying from the beginning we want to set the culture as the students come back. For the most part, we’ve done a very good job of that. The big collective ‘we’ and this is our first big test of our most concerning event, a football game. So if we can set the culture on this as well, I think we’ll be really solid for the remainder of the games.”

Masks are still required under Alachua Co.'s emergency ordinance and citations can still be issued to violators.

