Alachua County is seeking more CARES Act applications

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county is looking for more residents, businesses, and agencies to qualify for the CARES Act.

So far 1,171 individuals have received an average of $3,095 for a total of $3.6 million and 119 businesses have received an average of $10,411 for a total of $1.2 million.

However, the county has denied 1,114 individuals and 135 businesses. Some of these denials are under appeal.

Alachua County says the applications that have not been approved yet are still being reviewed.

Alachua County spokesperson, Mark Sexton, said if they need more information, they will reach out to the applicant.

“We understand how much you need this money,” Sexton said. “Please be patient with us. We have an army of people bending over backwards to get these things done as quickly as possible.”

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the county has distributed approximately $10 million to assist local agencies who have faced large COVID-19 fiscal impacts such as the school board, the health department, the constitutional offices, the municipalities, and others.

The county is considering using CARES Act dollars to assist non-profits that provide social services, homeless care, and to continue helping public schools.

“We have have put on extra people,” Sexton said. “We have a lot of eyes that have to look at this.”

The county commission will talk about the CARES Act program in their next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Related article: https://www.wcjb.com/2020/09/04/cares-act-funding-availability-increased-for-alachua-county-individuals-businesses/

Alachua County Cares Act

