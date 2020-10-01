Archer rapper visualizes Black Lives Matter movement through music

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Black lives matter. It’s a message archer native Nytrell Greenlee wants to amplify in what he calls the heart of Gainesville at Bo Diddley plaza.

“We’re calling for a march but it’s still black on black crimes,” he said.

That’s the lyric that means the most to Greenlee as a small group of family and friends gathered to visualize his latest song, Black Lives Matter.

“This is the right time,” mentioned Greenlee. “It’s been going on for so long, it’s been going on for years and and years years but nobody’s listening to us. So I just feel like, to reach a certain community, to reach a certain area, I feel like we can put it in song because a lot of people like music. The way I put out messages is through songs. I did a song called put the guns down also last year. I’m all about positivity and I’m all about peaceful protesting.”

With creativity on his side, Greenlee says he’ll continue to use his voice for social justice.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.