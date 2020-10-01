Advertisement

Artist dumps 31 tons of carrots on city street

It’s supposed to ‘electrically reconnect you to the earth'
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) – A video showing 31 tons of carrots flooding a London street was no accident.

It was an art display to highlight the wasting of food.

Called “Grounding,” it was organized by University of London artist Rafael Perez Evans.

Evans says the work explores “the tensions in visibility between the rural and the city.”

He says the project is meant to “electrically reconnect you to the earth.”

The work had mixed reactions, with some concerned about the artist wasting food.

But Evans says the carrots were rejected by supermarkets.

He plans to donate them as farm feed when the display is over.

