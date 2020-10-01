CDC recommended Halloween plans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween is creeping up and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stay safe this holiday season by avoiding high risk activities.

Based on a list published by the CDC, some high risk activities include:

trick-or-treating door-to-door for candy

trunk-or treating with candy being handed out from cars in large parking lots

going to crowded, indoor costume parties or haunted houses

tractor or hayrides with strangers

Some safer, but still more moderate risk activities include:

a smaller, outdoor costume party where people can socially distance and wear masks

trick or treating with prepackaged goodie bags

visiting outside pumpkin patches or haunted forests

Low risk activities recommended include:

carving and decorating pumpkins

holding a virtual costume contest

a halloween movie night at home

trick-or-treat scavenger hunt

These are just a few options, but you still have all month prepare for Halloween.

For a full list of recommended activities, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.