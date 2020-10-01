Advertisement

CDC recommended Halloween plans

Halloween is creeping up and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stay safe this holiday season by avoiding high risk activities.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Based on a list published by the CDC, some high risk activities include:

  • trick-or-treating door-to-door for candy
  • trunk-or treating with candy being handed out from cars in large parking lots
  • going to crowded, indoor costume parties or haunted houses
  • tractor or hayrides with strangers

Some safer, but still more moderate risk activities include:

  • a smaller, outdoor costume party where people can socially distance and wear masks
  • trick or treating with prepackaged goodie bags
  • visiting outside pumpkin patches or haunted forests

Low risk activities recommended include:

  • carving and decorating pumpkins
  • holding a virtual costume contest
  • a halloween movie night at home
  • trick-or-treat scavenger hunt

These are just a few options, but you still have all month prepare for Halloween.

For a full list of recommended activities, click here.

