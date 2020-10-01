Advertisement

Columbia Co. commission to vote on potential new jail pod

Columbia County commissioners will vote whether or not to approve a contract to build a new jail pod.
Columbia County commissioners will vote whether or not to approve a contract to build a new jail pod.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia Co. commission could be giving nearly $14 million to a company to build a new jail pod.

The commission will vote Thursday whether or not to approve a contract proposal with Ajax Building Corp. to build the new jail.

If the contract is accepted, the total contract will be worth over $16 million, which includes over $2 million dollars of site work that has already been completed.

The jail would be able to house 256 inmates.

In total, the project is estimated to cost nearly $19 million.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

