Columbia Co. commission to vote on potential new jail pod

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia Co. commission could be giving nearly $14 million to a company to build a new jail pod.

The commission will vote Thursday whether or not to approve a contract proposal with Ajax Building Corp. to build the new jail.

If the contract is accepted, the total contract will be worth over $16 million, which includes over $2 million dollars of site work that has already been completed.

The jail would be able to house 256 inmates.

In total, the project is estimated to cost nearly $19 million.

