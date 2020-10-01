COVID-19 testing schedule changing in Columbia County, the postponement of a local music festival?

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - At their regular meeting Thursday night, Columbia County Commissioners will discuss for the first time, replacing county manager Ben Scott following his unexpected resignation on Monday.

Scott has been the county manager for the past five years and a part of the county staff for the past 21. In his letter to commissioners, he said that it was time for him to pursue other opportunities. He also said that giving an effective date of December 29th would allow ample time to find a replacement.

The Columbia County health department has made some adjustments to its COVID-19 testing schedule.

The seven-day-a-week walkup testing location through the state emergency management office was closed at the end of last week. Testing will be moved to once a week in Columbia County on Mondays in Ft. White and at the Southside Sports Complex.

Similar testing will be done in Hamilton County on Tuesdays in Jasper and in White Springs. The health department will continue drive up testing once a week on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Southside complex. The schedule will change each week.

Two local pharmacies, Baya, and CVS will also be offering free testing during business hours.

For country music lovers, this weekend was supposed to be the rescheduled date for the Suwannee River Jam.

COVID 19 social distancing restrictions has meant another postponement of the area’s largest four-day music festival until May of 2021. Every year the festival was a boost to the Columbia County tourism economy. All of the rescheduling has not gotten tourism officials down.

“We’re starting to slowly see events come back," said Paula Vann, the Columbia County Tourist Development Director. "Columbia County was one of the first to do sports tournaments in the state. So there other bigger events, they are still trying to figure out how to pull them off and how they can do it safely and is it going to be something we fix fast and have a quick fix for, no but we are seeing some improvement in things and hope for the future to bring them back soon.”

In the interim, local tourism officials are directing marketing efforts toward Columbia County as a destination, promoting local outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing and canoeing at county and state parks in our area.

Just like schools and businesses, charities are having to adapt to life in a pandemic.

The United Way of Suwannee Valley will kick off their fundraising campaign on Monday with an online auction. The annual in-person kickoff event had to be canceled this year, along with the face-to-face outreach the organization normally relies upon. But they’re finding new ways to reach donors with virtual events and email campaigns.

“We recognize that there are so many businesses and so many people in our community who have truly been affected by the pandemic. But we also know that there are some businesses that have not, and those are the businesses that we’re really trying to get their attention and get with them so that they can understand how many people in our community need services and need assistance and how many of our agencies are serving more clients than they ever have before," said Jennifer Anchors, the Executive Director of United Way of Suwannee Valley.

Many of the items up for bid were donated by local businesses, and all proceeds go to local services. The auction will run October 5th through the 16th.

For more information or to participate in the auction, click HERE.