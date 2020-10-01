GPD hosts food distribution at Gardenia Gardens apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers in north central Florida distributed items to help families in need.

The Gainesville Police Department hosted a food distribution at Gardenia Gardens apartments located at 1727 NE 8th Ave.

GPD officers distributed food that was donated by The Bread of the Mighty Food Bank and local organizations and distributed school supplies donated by Walmart.

“You see the true essence of community policing,” said Police Chief Tony Jones. "You see the police officers serving the community in partnership with Gardenia Gardens apartments. “This is something that we try to do to bridge that gap between police and citizens in the community. We want to let them see us in a service role instead of an enforcement role.”

GPD wanted to help out the lower socioeconomic areas who may have trouble with transportation to get food during the pandemic.

GPD officers assisted with carrying the bags of food and supplies to the residents' apartments.

“This is a community effort to try to make sure we take care of our folks who need some assistance,” said Asst. Police Chief Lonnie Scott. “More than anything else, what we try to emphasize is that we’re part of the community. If one part of our community is having issues then we need to deal with it. We need to be there to help out. It’s not all about locking people up and putting them in jail, it’s about helping people and making sure we help our neighbors.”

GPD is planning on hosting more distributions in the future.

John Alexander, director of public affairs for GPD, said its important to help the community especially during these trying times.

“We’re in pressing times with COVID-19 and with things that we’re seeing going on around the nation,” Alexander said. “It’s important to listen to our community and partner with them and be a resource. It’s not all about crime. It’s about helping to improve the equity and the quality of life for all of our residents in the city of Gainesville."

Alexander is looking forward to being a part of the process to strengthen community policing in Gainesville neighborhoods.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together for our community and to give back to our community especially young people,” Alexander said. “In order to keep the community safe, we have to really partner with our community.”

