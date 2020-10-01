Hispanic Heritage Month: Orlando Millan’s story, owner of Okito America

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are bringing the spotlight to some of the Hispanic Americans making a difference in our community.

Orlando Millan was born in Cuba and lived there for 30 years. Seventeen years ago, he moved to America with his wife and daughter, with one goal in mind.

“To improve my life. Before, we lived in a very small town ... a poor town ... so we didn’t have great opportunity. That is why we decided to make [the move]."

A few years after moving, Orlando decided to make his dream of owning a business, a reality. In 2007, Okito America was born.

“I believe when everyone comes to America, they think they want their own business ... but it takes time ... It’s not easy when you first start,” Millan said. “In Cuba, I practiced at a lot of martial art schools. I learned Okito self-defense-- that’s why we [made the name] Okito America, because the name comes from the martial arts I taught in Cuba.”

From beginners to black belts, Millan and his team teach martial arts, self defense, and more. They teach skills off the mat, too.

“For us, it’s important that the student not only improves in the martial arts skills-- but also in life and school ... in the classroom.”

They provide after-school programs-- which consist of Spanish, art, science, and dance classes. They’ve had great success over the years, being voted the 'best of the best’ in Gainesville several years in a row-- just some of the accomplishments that have changed Millan’s life.

“It changed 100%," he said. "Before, I spoke no English ... now I speak English. We have home ... I have my own home ... we didn’t have that ... I have my own business.”

He says his best accomplishment is providing this life for his family.

“I’m really proud of him," his daughter Thalia said. "He has taught me that anything I want in life, I have to work for ... I have to put effort ... I have to have discipline. I look up to him a lot. He’s my role model. Everything I know and who I am is because of him.”

Millan says his own drive pushes him towards his goals, but those around him inspire him too.

“Latin people that come to America and work very hard ... that is my inspiration to move forward. I believe in discipline. I believe in knowledge. I believe in passion. If you have those three things, you’re invincible, no matter what.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.