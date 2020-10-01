Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: September 30

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 29th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines:

National Headlines:

Order allowing local government meetings to be held virtually extended

Updated: 6 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
Despite moving the state to phase three of reopening, Governor Ron Desantis extended his executive order allowing local municipalities to hold meetings exclusively online.

Raw Interview: Rep. Neal Dun speaks on the 1st 2020 Presidential Debate

Updated: 6 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
District 2 Representative Neal Dunn tells TV20 that President Trump made good points during the first presidential debate, especially in regards to the economy.

Rep. Neal Dunn introduces ‘CHILD’ bill to secure funding for Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches

Updated: 6 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
Congressman Neal Dunn Wednesday introduced a bill aimed at helping community care centers for at-risk children to receive federal funding.

Archer rapper visualizes Black Lives Matter movement through music

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Ruelle Fludd
In Bo Diddley plaza, Nytrell Greenlee wanted to send the message of racial injustice through music.

Black lives Matter music video

Alabama company Nutrivert wins 10th annual Cade prize

Updated: 7 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
Nutrivert won the top Cade prize for developing a replacement for anti-biotics in livestock.

Gov. Ron Desantis lets Florida’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium expire

Updated: 10 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
Governor Ron Desantis permitted his executive order banning evictions and foreclosures on those experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic to expire.

We’re Open: BleuBird Wings

Updated: 12 hours ago

City of Ocala uses art to foster positive relationships within the community

Updated: 12 hours ago