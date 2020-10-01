Advertisement

Memorial set: Celebrating the life of Lt. Duane Dykstra

Dykstra served the Levy County Sheriff for over 25 years
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A community will have a chance to celebrate the life of a Levy County Lieutenant.

Lt. Duane Dykstra died over the weekend from a heart attack, and people can pay their respects on Oct. 5.

The service will take place at the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church in Williston - off of alternate US Route 27.

Lt. Dykstra was Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division at LCSO.

“The Sheriff’s office family has broken and our prayers just continue to be with all of his family,” said Sheriff Bobby McCallum. “We just pray for strength and comfort and peace for them. They are a wonderful family, he was so proud of his family.”

Lt. Dykstra was 47 years-old. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The family is asking instead of flowers, people donate to the ‘Duane Dykstra go-fund-me’ account -- that is being organized by the Florida Deputies Sheriff’s Association.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

