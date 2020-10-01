Local organizations shares stories of survivors during “Domestic Violence Awareness” month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “First of all, they [Domestic Violence Victims] are not alone,” said Peaceful Paths Executive Director, Dr. Theresa Beachy. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million adults in the United States experience domestic violence each year. Here in north-central Florida, we have seen multiple cases the last few days, including a deadly case in Bradford County.

October is “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” and the month is essential for local organizations like Peaceful Paths because it allows them to spread awareness about this type of abuse and help survivors.

“As soon as we reopened all of our outreach services to a normal service level after the initial shutdown in June, our numbers started to rise almost immediately. We know that survivors are still in need of services epically around safety,” said Dr. Beachy.

Detective Rob Campbell works in the “Special Victims Unit” at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and said that time equals more violence in these types of cases.

“The longer that the violence goes on, a lot of these offenders are repeat offenders, and the victims are the same because it is a cycle of violence and control that it is hard to break out of. What we see is that a lot of times, the longer the violence goes on, the more violent that attacks become.”

When law enforcement first arrives on the scene they make sure to comfort and support the victim.

“Biggest priority is probably just to make them feel safe right at that moment. Give them some sense of control back that was taken from them when they were being abused.”

Those who can escape or get help from law enforcement need a plan to help them survive. That is where organizations like Peaceful Paths come into play.

“It is critical to make sure that folks know that we are here to serve them with shelter and outreach services despite the pandemic our center has not closed. We are an essential provider. We’ve been here throughout the last six months, making sure that survivors and their children have access to safety, support, and whatever else they need in terms of basic needs and financial assistance,” said Dr. Beachy.

The organization also gives survivors a voice that the community will see displayed throughout the month.

“There will be a clothesline t-shirt project that expresses the kind of experiences that survivors have gone through. When we display those in various places around the community, we always get feedback from folks saying exactly what I felt in my relationship. I had no idea that was an abusive situation.”

Dr. Beachy believes the survivors need support.

“Many times, there is so much guilt and shame associated with being a victim. Having opportunities for people to engage in art projects or attend a vigil or even to participate in a fundraising activity, it kind of empowers them to say this is no longer apart of the life that I live, and I’m grateful and thankful to the services that were here. As well as just celebrating the strength they have as an individual.”

Peaceful Paths is hosting multiple events throughout “Domestic Violence Awareness” month. To find out more information about resources and statistics, click on the links below.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.