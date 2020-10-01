Advertisement

Man accused of speeding through 'Black Lives Matter’ crowd, arrested in Lake City

Emanual Wilder is accused of speeding through 'Black Lives Matter’ crowd in Virginia was arrested in Lake City
Emanual Wilder is accused of speeding through 'Black Lives Matter’ crowd in Virginia was arrested in Lake City(LCPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police arrests a fugitive from Virginia, who is accused of speeding through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protestors.

Emanual Wilder is wanted for failing to appear in court to face charges that stem from that incident.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after LCPD responded to a disturbance on W US Hwy 90 and I-75. Wilder matched the description of the suspect and the officer asked Wilder for identification. When the officer ran his ID, he found an active warrant from Virginia Beach, Va for disorderly conduct.

Wilder was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center. He was not the subject the officers were looking for from the disturbance.

He is charged with several misdemeanors; he showed up an hour late to his first hearing back in July after he was initially charged with reckless driving, abusive language, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Wilder’s Sept. 22 court date was supposed to be continued to a later date, but he needed to show up when the continuance was issued and to also answer for failing to appear in court the first time.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Ocala PD asking for donations to help domestic violence victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Ocala Police Department is raising awareness for domestic violence victims this month, and they are asking for help from the community.

Latest News

News

Memorial set: Celebrating the life of Lt. Duane Dykstra

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lt. Duane Dykstra died over the weekend from a heart attack, and people can pay their respects on Oct. 5.

News

Peaceful Paths bringing awareness to domestic violence

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Memorial set: Celebrating the life of Lt. Duane Dykstra

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

The Ocala Recovery Project hopes to help those struggling with substance abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

The Ocala Recovery Project hopes to help those struggling with substance abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Ocala Recovery Project’ is organized by Ocala Fire Rescue and it is set up to help anyone who needs help with addiction

News

Peaceful Paths bringing awareness to domestic violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
It is the start of the domestic violence awareness month and one North Central Florida organization is holding a series of events to highlight the issue.