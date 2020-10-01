Man accused of speeding through 'Black Lives Matter’ crowd, arrested in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police arrests a fugitive from Virginia, who is accused of speeding through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protestors.

Emanual Wilder is wanted for failing to appear in court to face charges that stem from that incident.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after LCPD responded to a disturbance on W US Hwy 90 and I-75. Wilder matched the description of the suspect and the officer asked Wilder for identification. When the officer ran his ID, he found an active warrant from Virginia Beach, Va for disorderly conduct.

Wilder was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center. He was not the subject the officers were looking for from the disturbance.

He is charged with several misdemeanors; he showed up an hour late to his first hearing back in July after he was initially charged with reckless driving, abusive language, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Wilder’s Sept. 22 court date was supposed to be continued to a later date, but he needed to show up when the continuance was issued and to also answer for failing to appear in court the first time.

