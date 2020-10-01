Advertisement

Man’s search in Colorado for missing sister ends

By KRDO Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - An Indiana man, who has been searching for his missing sister in Colorado, is headed home.

Trained dogs alerted authorities to the scent of human remains on three separate properties, but none resulted in leads in the Suzanne Morphew case.

“I guess I’m a little melancholy today because I didn’t find my sister,” Andrew Moorman said Tuesday. His six-day search for his sister came up short.

Morphew went missing on Mother’s Day from Salida. Morphew’s husband Barry claims she left for a bike ride and never came back.

“I don’t think my little sister ever got on a bicycle to begin with, and I think that tells you everything you need to know,” Moorman said.

Contrary to some other reports, none of those properties searched this week belonged to the Morphews.

“That’s my biggest fear if you want the truth of the matter. I don’t think there’s a single d*** witness to this crime,” Moorman said. “I’m going to go home; I miss my family and I’m tired.”

The future of the investigation is in the hands of the Chaffee County Sheriff, FBI, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Coloradans.

“I think the people of Salida are going to carry it on from here, I really do. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ll be out there searching every day. Every time they go hiking, they’ll be looking,” Moorman said.

Law enforcement is working to determine if several possible pieces of evidence found in the search are connected to Morphew’s case.

“Well, if she could talk to me from beyond, I’d ask her to help me find her, and just that I love her,” Moorman said.

The sheriff says they’ve gotten more than 1,100 hundred tips in the case. They also say they have conducted 180 interviews and spent 4,000 hours investigating Morphew’s disappearance.

